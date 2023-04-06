Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Adrian Lam could hand out debut

SALFORD RED DEVILS host Leigh Leopards at the Salford Stadium on Saturday afternoon with both sides aiming to get back on the Super League horse after defeats last weekend.
Salford were cut down to size by the Huddersfield Giants last weekend whilst Leigh were downed easily by the Wigan Warriors.
Looking ahead to this week, a Saturday afternoon kick-off is perhaps a novelty for both of these teams in the Rivals Round.
Team news and injuries
Salford have been rocked by injury throughout the 2023 season so far with Joe Burgess ruled out for the visit of Leigh, but Andrew Dixon will return. Andy Ackers may also come back in for Paul Rowley’s men.
Leigh could be without Ben Nakubuwai who limped off during the loss to Wigan last week, whilst Gareth O’Brien will be out for this week due to concussion protocols. Umyla Hanley could make his Leigh debut.
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
11 Andrew Dixon
12 Sam Stone
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
20 Ellis Longstaff
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
28 Deon Cross
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
15 Ben Reynolds
16 Oliver Holmes
18 Matt Davis
22 Tom Nisbet
24 Kai O’Donnell
25 Nathan Wilde
26 Umyla Hanley
27 Ava Seumanufagai
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 2pm with kick-off at 2.30pm.