Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Adrian Lam could hand out debut

SALFORD RED DEVILS host Leigh Leopards at the Salford Stadium on Saturday afternoon with both sides aiming to get back on the Super League horse after defeats last weekend.

Salford were cut down to size by the Huddersfield Giants last weekend whilst Leigh were downed easily by the Wigan Warriors.

Looking ahead to this week, a Saturday afternoon kick-off is perhaps a novelty for both of these teams in the Rivals Round.

Team news and injuries

Salford have been rocked by injury throughout the 2023 season so far with Joe Burgess ruled out for the visit of Leigh, but Andrew Dixon will return. Andy Ackers may also come back in for Paul Rowley’s men.

Leigh could be without Ben Nakubuwai who limped off during the loss to Wigan last week, whilst Gareth O’Brien will be out for this week due to concussion protocols. Umyla Hanley could make his Leigh debut.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

11 Andrew Dixon

12 Sam Stone

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

20 Ellis Longstaff

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

18 Matt Davis

22 Tom Nisbet

24 Kai O’Donnell

25 Nathan Wilde

26 Umyla Hanley

27 Ava Seumanufagai

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 2pm with kick-off at 2.30pm.