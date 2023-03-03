Leeds Rhinos legend Barrie McDermott reckons Shaun Wane is better for England than Wayne Bennett

A lot of talk this week has centred around the contract extension given to England head coach Shaun Wane.

A review into the Rugby League World Cup and England’s semi-final exit was concluded during the week with the RFL confirming their desire to see Wane lead the national side into the next World Cup in France.

Backed up by his players, Wane is a popular figure in the international set-up and both Sky Sports pundits, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Barrie McDermott, agreed with the decision to see the former Wigan Warriors boss continue.

“I think it’s great, I don’t think there are many coaches better than Shaun Wane to get those players up for a game,” Jones-Buchanan said live on Sky Sports.

“In those short-term tournaments, I think he is outstanding at that.”

McDermott also gave his view, highlighting the difference between Wane and former boss Wayne Bennett: “We complain that there is no forward thinking or planning.

“They looked at how the World Cup ended up and were happy with it, the defeat against Samoa was a terrible result because everybody expected for England to be in the final.

“Everybody seemed to have an understanding that you don’t get at international level. People that are assessing the report are happy but I agree, it is the right choice.

“Waney gets the people to believe in what they are fighting for. I’m not sure that the coaching guru Wayne Bennett could do that. I don’t think they understood what they were fighting for and now they do.”