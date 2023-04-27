Leeds Rhinos legend Keith Senior and Super League and NRL stalwart Gareth Ellis to return to the field to raise funds for ex-Bradford rugby league player

LEEDS RHINOS legend Keith Senior and Super League and NRL stalwart Gareth Ellis are amongst the rugby league players taking to the field in memory of former West Bowling player, Lee Hunter.

Money will be raised for The British Heart Foundation in memory of Hunter, who had to give up playing rugby aged just 25 after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy.

The heart condition was caused by a viral infection, which caused inflammation of his heart muscle and resulted in it becoming thicker – making it harder for his heart to pump blood around his body properly.

Lee took medication and lived an active life but sadly died aged just 42 following a sudden heart attack.

This year will be the fourth gala day held in Lee’s memory with West Bowling committee member and friend of Lee, Paul Robertson, telling the Bradford Telegraph and Argus:

“West Bowling continues to support the BHF as the charity will always be close to our heart,” said Paul.

“Raising as much money as possible as well as raising awareness about heart conditions will always be important to us as a way of keeping the memory of our friend and former player Lee alive”.

Horsfall Community Stadium will host the event when a side of local players take on an All-Stars team on May 6.

Ex-Bradford Bulls players Danny Brough, Wayne Goodwin and Adrian Morley as well as Keighley Cougars stalwart James Feather will be present alongside Senior and Ellis.