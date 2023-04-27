The five Channel 4 Super League fixtures that have drawn in the biggest viewing figures in 2022 and 2023

SINCE signing a two-year deal with rugby league ahead of the 2022 Super League season, Channel 4 has taken the sport by storm.

Loved by the overwhelming majority of viewers, Channel 4 has struck a chord with fans with hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton providing great insight and wit whilst pundits Kyle Amor, Danika Priim and Sam Tomkins have been impressive with their analysis and camaraderie. Add into the mix the success of caller Mark Wilson and it has been a recipe for success.

Of course, most people would want to see more than the ten games signed for each season but, as things stand, that is the hand that rugby league has been dealt – and no one knew just how well received the coverage would be before the deal was made.

However, with the broadcast deal ending at the end of 2023, there will be a chance to perhaps expand the number of games particularly if main broadcaster Sky Sports retains the same amount of live fixtures for 2024.

So far since 2022, Channel 4 has brought in massive numbers in terms of viewing figures so it is only fair to show the extent of the broadcaster’s popularity so far.

Here are the five Super League fixtures that have drawn in the biggest viewing figures for 2022 and 2023 as revealed by League Express.

5. Round 14 2022

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 4th June

An average of 302,000 Channel 4 viewers

4. Round 6 2023

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday 25th March

An average of 312,000 Channel 4 viewers

3. Round 1 2023

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 18th February

An average of 379,000 Channel 4 viewers

2. Round 2 2022

Hull FC vs St Helens

Saturday 19th February

An average of 515,000 Channel 4 viewers

1. Round 1 2022

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves

Saturday 12th February

An average of 531,000 Channel 4 viewers