Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield reveals the top flight rugby league side he almost joined

LEEDS RHINOS legend Kevin Sinfield has released his autobiography, The Extra Mile, following a lifetime of success as both a person and a player.

Sinfield not only played out his whole professional career with the Rhinos, he also became one of the most successful players in Super League history, having captained the team to seven Super League Grand Final and two Challenge Cup successes.

After leaving Leeds at the end of 2015 after yet another Super League Grand Final triumph, Sinfield joined Yorkshire Carnegie.

Just 18 appearances later, however, and Sinfield was almost coaxed to the NRL to sign for the Sydney Roosters and link up with former England head coach Steve McNamara.

In his autobiography, Sinfield revelas that he turned down the move after a foot injury.

Sinfield revealed: “I’d gone out there to watch the State of Origin, just after I’d retired.

“Steve McNamara was at the Roosters as assistant at the time and I knew the coach Trent Robinson from his time at the Catalans Dragons. I really rated him as a coach and I’d always loved working with Steve, too.

“They asked me to go in and speak to the squad. And Steve did mention to me about staying on. I was 35. This was around June time and I’d have been staying for the rest of the season.

“But, as with all these things, it was just down to timing.”

What a move that would have been!

As it was, Sinfield joined the RFL.