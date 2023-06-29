Andy Last on whether Warrington Wolves’ loanee Riley Dean could stay at Castleford Tigers long-term

WARRINGTON WOLVES loanee Riley Dean will make his debut for the Castleford Tigers tomorrow night at St Helens.

The halfback has been on loan at Featherstone Rovers for most of 2023, but was recalled by Warrington before being loaned out to Castleford.

And it’s fair to say that head coach Andy Last is a fan of him.

“Riley has come in and he is a very good footballer, he is comfortable playing short and long with the ball in hand with a good running game.

“His short kicking game will add to us. We are looking for him to be that foil, Jacob (Miller) can lead the team and Riley can be that second pivot to Jacob. They look really comfortable on the training field.”

When asked if Dean could stay long-term, Last said: “Yeah, it’s too early to say at the moment. Obviously he’s here on a season-long till the end of the year.

“We’re going to have a good look at him and he’ll probably have a good look at us as well and see how it fits. But at this moment in time, yeah, it’s too early to say.”