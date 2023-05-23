Leeds Rhinos-linked target reportedly set to be offered six-figure deal

LEEDS RHINOS-linked target Luke Brooks is reportedly set to be offered a six-figure deal.

Brooks, who debuted in 2013 and who has now played 200 games for the Wests Tigers, has come under all sorts of scrutiny and criticism in recent months and years for failing to help the Concord club reach the finals.

However, in recent weeks, the diminutive halfback has found his feet once more, not least in the thrashing of the North Queensland Cowboys last weekend.

Now, with speculation previously linking Brooks with a move elsewhere – not least to Super League and the Leeds Rhinos – Wests head coach Tim Sheens has revealed that he wants to keep the halfback at Concord with a six-figure deal set to be tabled for the current $1 million player.

“I’m keen to keep him happy and keep him here – if we can make that happen, that’s what I want,” Sheens told Zerotackle.

“I know he’s earning a lot of money, that’s not his fault, it’s a back-ended contract in his last year.

“[But] he’s playing footy with a smile on his face, he’s enjoying it and that’s the difference. Being happy in a place, that’s the difference.”

Both Leeds halfbacks – Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin – are, like Brooks, off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.