Leeds Rhinos owner Paul Caddick believes rugby league is “becoming dull” as he calls for six-point and five-point tries

LEEDS RHINOS owner Paul Caddick believes rugby league is “becoming dull” and has advocated for new innovative features such as a six-point try.

Caddick, who took over the Leeds club back in 1997 along with current chief executive Gary Hetherington, has overseen a dramatic transformation of the West Yorkshire side during his tenure.

Building the Rhinos into a worldwide force to be reckoned with, the pair have been at the helm for eight Super League Grand Finals, three Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges.

Despite that success, the game of rugby league has evolved, with the ‘wrestle’ around the ruck becoming a dominant force in the sport, often stifling attacking flair.

And for Caddick, this is where the game needs to evolve in a bid to rejuvenate rugby league and get people excited.

“I think the game has got to change. It has lot a lot of its excitement and is becoming defence-orientated,” Caddick told The Box 2 podcast.

“I think you need more points for a try as tries are more important than goals. You are seeing too many penalties being taken which are interesting but not a part of my game.

“I think a try, if you score it from a play-the-ball in your own half, should be six points and a try in itself should be five points.

“If you win and score six tries then you should get an extra point for it. The system needs looking at to drive the game forward and to look for excitement.

“The game is becoming dull.”