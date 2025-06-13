Leeds Rhinos poach teen talent from York Valkyrie

LEEDS RHINOS new signing Jess Sharp has said it was Lois Forsell’s reputation for bringing players through to Super League level that was a major draw for her making the move to the club from York Valkyrie.

Under coach Forsell, numerous players have successfully stepped up from the club’s Under 19s Academy structure to become first-team regulars in Super League.

Now 19-year-old Sharp is hoping Forsell can take her career to the next level after just over two years with the Valkyrie.

“From speaking to Lois, I was so excited about how she’s brought the youth in this year,” said Sharp, who has also featured for Hull KR, has been part of the England DiSE Programme and been involved with England Knights.

“Still being quite young myself it is important to be involved in an environment where young players are flourishing. I have nothing but shining reviews about Leeds and I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“Even though I’ve not been here long, you can clearly see, even just from watching Leeds, that everyone is so passionate about rugby and the club. Everyone is so so driven and its great to be a part of.”

For Forsell, Sharp’s signing is also an important one as it adds further competition for places at Headingley.

“Jess is a great player that I have worked with at England Knights as well as watching her play for York so I am excited to have her on board,” added Forsell.

“She’s a young middle with a lot of potential and we are looking forward to working with her and I am hoping that she really enjoys our environment and working with the group of girls and staff we have at the club.

“She’ll fit into the squad really well and we are excited to see where exactly she falls into place and where she fits in. We’ll see how she goes over the next few weeks, set some targets and go from there.

“It’s also nice to have some more strength in depth that creates challenges among the group and that’s what we want during the season.”