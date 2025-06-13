York Valkyrie sign French international

YORK VALKYRIE have once again looked to France to bolster their squad for the rest of the season.

Fresh from losing pack duo Jess Sharp, who has joined Leeds Rhinos, and Kelsey Gentles, who is currently recovering from a long-term knee injury, coach Lindsay Anfield has signed French international Sarah Menaa.

The 21-year-old joins from Catalans Goddesses, with whom she has won the French Championship three times.

She has also been capped for France four times, and follows in the footsteps of her fellow countrywomen Elisa Akpa, Mahault Pommier, Anais Fourcroy, Margot Canal and Leila Bessahli in linking up with the North Yorkshire club in Super League.

Menaa is set to make her debut against Leigh Leopards tomorrow (Saturday) and will add further strength in depth to the Valkyrie.

“Sarah is a hard-hitting middle who has good ball-handling skills, as well as enjoying the contact aspect of the game,” said Anfield.

“She has a wealth of experience playing rugby league and I think she will thrive in our environment.

“In the past we have had training camps in Perpignan where Sarah has trained with us and shown she has the talent to be competitive in our league.

“We need competition for shirts going into this next stage of the season, and we look forward to seeing what she can do in Valk colours.”