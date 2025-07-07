Leeds Rhinos prop banned among eight Super League players charged by panel

LEEDS RHINOS prop Tom Holroyd will miss Friday’s home clash with St Helens through suspension.

Holroyd was charged with Grade B head contact by the match review panel following Leeds’ victory at Super League leaders Hull KR.

The three penalty points received takes him over the threshold for a one-match ban.

Holroyd is the only man to be given a suspension although seven other Super League players received charges and penalty points.

Leigh Leopards forward Joe Ofahengaue was sanctioned for two separate offences in their win over Wigan Warriors, both involving late contact on a passer.

Match review panel sanctions:

Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Suspension and Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 10.5

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3