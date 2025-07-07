Sheffield Eagles sign international back as search for consistency continues

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Craig Lingard is growing tired of playing the numbers game as he continues his efforts to draw some consistency out of a misfiring squad which now includes Wales back Billy Walkley.

The versatile 21-year-old has left Keighley, for whom he notched 24 tries in 36 appearances, to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with the South Yorkshire side.

Sheffield claimed an impressive scalp in the shape of Barrow when they won 28-22 in Cumbria last month.

Lingard spoke of his delight at a fluent five-try display which was backed up by following the various tactical processes he has been working to put in place since taking the reins in December.

However, that was followed by an error-ridden performance – and 26-12 defeat – at home to neighbours Doncaster.

Lingard then took his side back to one of his former clubs Batley, where he was a long-serving player, then assistant coach, before taking the reins from 2020 until 2023.

There was no reminiscing until after the game, which his side lost 24-14.

Sheffield have four wins from 15 league matches following yesterday’s (Sunday) home defeat against York – in which Walkley scored a debut try – and will now prepare to visit Oldham this Sunday.

“Consistency is still a big issue for us,” he pointed out.

“The difference between our good and our bad is just too big.

“When we’ve been good, we’ve been up at eight or nine out of ten, when bad, we’re down at three or four.

“We need to hit seven as a base rate and then build from there, and as a staff, we’re working hard to cement those processes which lay the platform for solid performances.

“We’re all striving for improvement and we will keep working hard in every training session.”

Meanwhile teenage halfback Jenson Windley’s loan from Castleford has been extended to the end of the season.