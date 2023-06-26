Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone nails down Super League future

LEEDS RHINOS prop Sam Lisone has nailed down his Super League future.

The former Gold Coast Titans prop has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2023 Super League season and has now been rewarded with a new contract at Headingley that will see him stay with the West Yorkshire club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Lisone joined Leeds this season and played his 150th career game in the Rhinos win over Huddersfield Giants last Friday.

He started his career at New Zealand Warriors, making his first grade debut in 2015, and has been capped four times by Samoa.

Commenting on this extension, the 29-year-old said: “I am excited to be staying at the Rhinos and I am grateful to the club for wanting me to stay here. I feel like I am building into the season and now getting to where I want to be playing.

“I love it here at the Rhinos and I love the city, the fans here are really vocal. Playing at Headingley when the fans are going off; there is no better feeling and you just want to go out there and give it your all.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith added: “I am pleased for Sam that we have agreed this extension with him. He has really settled into our group and he is beginning to show what he can do on the field now.

“It is always a big decision to move to the other side of the world so it is pleasing that he feels so at home here at the Rhinos and I am sure that will help him to continue to build his performances.”