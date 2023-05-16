Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone reportedly “flirting” with move away from Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS prop Sam Lisone is reportedly “flirting” with a move away from the Super League club.

That’s according to Australian journalist, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has reported that, following the exit of his partner Georgia Hale from the Headingley outfit, that Lisone could follow further down the line.

The Mole has written, with the headline: “Former Titan flirting with homecoming: Don’t be surprised if tough forward Sam Lisone returns to the Titans from Super League club Leeds in 2024.

“Lisone has also re-affirmed his commitment to Leeds – but down the track, after six months apart from his beloved, don’t be surprised if the landscape changes.”

Hale initially put out this statement following her decision to leave for the Gold Coast Titans: “My partner Sam Lisone is here and sees his future at the club (Leeds) and I am so in support of that. I really want to return and keep building my personal relationship with the club, but it’s just a personal endeavour that I really do want to chase in Australia.”

Lisone has become a big hit with Rhinos fans as the 2023 season has gone on following a slow start, making seven appearances for the West Yorkshire club.