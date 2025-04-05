Leeds Rhinos reveal extent of Brodie Croft injury

BRODIE CROFT will be sidelined until next month by a hamstring injury suffered in Leeds Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Leeds have confirmed that halfback Croft will be out for the rest of April.

He will miss their fixtures against Salford Red Devils next Thursday, Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday and Hull KR seven days after that.

The Rhinos are also without Andy Ackers and Cameron Smith from their spine due to long-term injuries, but they do have Matt Frawley available to come into the team.