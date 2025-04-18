Leeds Rhinos rising star signs new long-term deal

LEEDS RHINOS have tied down young winger Riley Lumb to a new contract until the end of 2029.

The 20-year-old has been a regular this season, scoring six tries in nine matches so far.

Although he still had two years remaining on his previous deal, Leeds have moved quickly to secure their homegrown product for longer.

Lumb said: “I’m really enjoying my rugby at the minute. I am playing week in, week out and I am really happy to be staying here.”

It’s an opportunity that Lumb, who played his first four games for the Rhinos last season, did not expect.

But an ACL injury to new signing Maika Sivo in pre-season opened the door and he has been an ever-present since.

“I have meetings with (head coach) Brad Arthur every week about my defence and attacking game and just the things I can improve on,” added Lumb.

“I wasn’t really expecting to play so much this year, obviously with Maika coming over, but as a result of Maika’s unfortunate injury I have been selected by Brad and things are working out for me.”