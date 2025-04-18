Brad Arthur’s message to Leeds Rhinos pack after disciplinary issues

BRAD ARTHUR says his Leeds Rhinos players must continue to work on tackling lower after disciplinary issues in the past two weeks.

Keenan Palasia has been shown the yellow card two games running and fellow prop Mikolaj Oledzki was also binned in their most recent game against Salford Red Devils.

While the cards did not stop them beating Salford, Palasia’s late punishment proved costly as Leeds let a lead slip to lose at Warrington Wolves.

And England international Oledzki now misses the Good Friday clash at home to Huddersfield Giants through suspension.

All three cards – taking them to four for the Super League season, with only Hull FC having received more – were for high tackles.

“I feel a bit sorry for the big guys when they’ve got smaller guys running at them,” said Rhinos coach Arthur.

“But we’ve worked hard as a group on our target area (for tackles) and we’ve got to continue to lower our target area. That’s our obligation.

“There’s no malice or intention from Keenan or Mik. They’re big men and we’ve just got to work on our feet into the tackle and where our target area is so we can avoid more sin bins.

“The one against Warrington was pretty costly, and we were under the pump after 30 seconds (against Salford from Palasia’s yellow card).

“The whole squad, especially the forwards, is aware of our target.”