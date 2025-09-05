Leeds Rhinos rocked by season-ending injury as Brad Arthur gives damning prognosis

LEEDS RHINOS have been rocked by a season-ending injury to Cameron Smith as head coach Brad Arthur has given the damning prognosis.

The loose-forward hasn’t played since Leeds’ 42-6 win over Salford Red Devils back in July with his issue not being made public.

However, now Arthur has revealed that Smith has a bulging disc in his back that will rule him out for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season – and the play-offs.

That being said, the Rhinos boss is confident that the loose-forward can make a full recovery, with a conviction that spending time out will prolong Smith’s career.

“Cam Smith is done for the season,” Arthur said.

“We’ve still got to get some final results and some decisions made, but he’s got a pretty nasty disc bulge.

“We need to look at what the long-term fix for that is, so they’re just working that out, but he won’t play this season.

“He’s disappointed because he just wants to be playing at full health rather than carrying an injury into a game.

“He’s probably had that lingering for a long part of his career, so it’ll help prolong his career and put him in a good place for next year.”