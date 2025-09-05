Warrington Wolves withdraw from Women’s Super League as RFL hand out punishment

THE RFL have been in discussions with Warrington Wolves regarding their difficulties specific to last Sunday’s scheduled Betfred Women’s Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

The club informed the RFL last Wednesday (27 August) that due to a number of injuries and player availability issues, they were unable to name a full team.

Since then, discussions have continued with the club and the RFL about their continued participation in the competition. Warrington have now confirmed that they will be unable to fulfil their remaining two fixtures, and are therefore removing themselves from the Women’s Super League for the remainder of the season.

The fixtures against Leigh Leopards (7 September) and Wigan Warriors (14 September) will not be rearranged, given the stage of the season, and will be awarded to Warrington’s opposition with a 48-0 scoreline.

This decision will also result in the removal of the Super League Promotion Play-Off which was scheduled to take place ahead of the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final on Sunday 5 October, between the team finishing bottom of the Super League and the winner of the Northern Women’s Championship.

Instead, the winner of the Northern Women’s Championship will be promoted into the Betfred Women’s Super League for 2026 providing they can meet the competition minimum standards.