Leeds Rhinos Rohan Smith gives damning verdict on Riley Lumb injury as well as update on Brodie Croft

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has revealed that Riley Lumb has suffered a “decent” hamstring injury which will see him ruled out for an indefinite period.

The young winger enjoyed a superb debut against Hull FC, but limped off with injury early in the Rhinos’ 46-8 drubbing of London Broncos.

Now Smith has confirmed that Lumb suffered a serious injury.

“Lumby has done a decent hamstring. He’s going to see a consultant to see if surgery is required, it will be a healthy lay-off,” Smith said.

“He is a great young kid, he lives for playing footy and has so much physical growth that he needs to put on some strength and size and mature as a kid.

“He showed us what he can do, it’s disappointing. It’s a long game but he will be back for sure.”

Smith also gave an update on Brodie Croft who was taken off at half-time during that London clash.

“Brodie has a groin issue which will keep him out this week but he will most likely return after the break.”

