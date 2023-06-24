Leeds Rhinos set to lose potential signing to Super League rivals

LEEDS RHINOS are set to lose a potential signing to their Super League rivals.

Much has been made of the future of Newcastle Knights’ second-row star Lachlan Fitzgibbon, with the forward continuing to be linked to Super League with Rugby League Live at the forefront of those reports.

Now, the Newcastle Herald has reported that Leeds are set to lose out on Fitzgibbon with a move to Warrington Wolves seemingly favoured.

It would go some way to stemming the gaps left by Thomas Mikaele and Josh McGuire, with Fitzgibbon expected to sign a multi-year deal.