Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson on Justin Holbrook links, “tough conversations” and “embarrassing” Leeds Rhinos defeat

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson was not a happy man following his side’s 54-0 thrashing by Leeds Rhinos last night.

The Giants were poor from the get-go as Watson’s men currently sit third bottom in the Super League table just two points above Castleford Tigers.

After the game Watson said: “Terrible beginning, terrible middle and terrible end from us. We were just nowhere near, no resilience, No building pressure and there was too much defending in the first-half.

“It just wasn’t good enough and embarrassing to be fair. I didn’t see it coming I’ll be honest We’ve trained really well the last two weeks and trained hard as well. They labelled it the mini-Grand Final, all the players knew all about that.

Watson admitted there would be “tough conversations” with the players in order to move forward.

“I’ve been here before, I know how to change it, I know what will work and where we need to go from it. It’s a shame it will come to that, but I know where it needs to go and what we want to do.

“I just think it’s not going to be nice now. There are going to be some tough conversations, some honest conversations, but if we need to take the club forward and move it in the right direction, that’s what’s got to happen now.”

That said, the Huddersfield head coach is defiant.

“I’ll win a comp over here. I know how mad that seems, and it seems stupid to me right at this moment in time but I do believe it.”

Leading into the heavy defeat, there had been speculation about former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook potentially being linked with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

“I didn’t actually hear it. I got a phone call saying, have you heard what’s been said on Sky and I said no.

“My thing would be, Justin’s a great coach – I know he’s just been sacked himself but I’d rather think people look at some of the British coaches before they look at the Australian coach.

“I know the club back me. I know they back me, they’ve been really good with me since I came. I told them all along what the plan was and I told them that it wouldn’t all be nice going along there.”