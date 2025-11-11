Leeds Rhinos sign North Queensland Cowboys powerhouse Jeremiah Mata’utia

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed the signing of North Queensland Cowboys powerhouse Jeremiah Matautia on a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old, who stands at 6’5, was born in New Zealand but was recruited by the Cowboys in 2022 as a junior player.

As part of his development in the Cowboys system, Mata’utia played rugby for Townsville Blackhawks’ junior ranks and at Kirwan State High School, where he became a stand out player in their 2022 side.

He continued his development at Mackay Cutters as well being part of the Cowboys pre-season ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Mata’utia commented, “I’m really pleased to be part of this club. I have had a warm welcome to England and I can’t wait to rip in and to bring the best of my ability for the club.

“It was a big decision for me at such a young age, I was still living with my parents so it was hard to say goodbye to them but having my partner in Leeds with me has made the move that much more easier.

“I think the crowd gets around the boys a lot, and, they show a lot of support for the boys. When I spoke to Brad Arthur about what had happened in 2025, he spoke about the progress the team had made and I really want to be a part of that. To have a coach like Brad to learn a lot from, with his experience in the NRL and Super League, was a big thing for me. I’m really keen to learn everything I can.

“I am looking forward to the experience of playing in front of really big noisy crowds. I want to bring aggression and impact whether I am starting or on the bench and do what the team needs from me.”

Leeds boss Brad Arthur said: “I would like to welcome Jeremiah to the Rhinos. It was nice to see him at AMT Headingley today and he is keen to get started.

“He knows he has still got a lot of work to do but I am looking to seeing how he develops over the next year.”