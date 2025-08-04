Leeds Rhinos snap up experienced Salford Red Devils star

LEEDS RHINOS have bolstered their squad for the remainder of the season with the short-term signing of Chris Hankinson.

Outside back Hankinson is the latest player to leave beleaguered Salford Red Devils.

The addition comes with Leeds expecting to be without winger Alfie Edgell for a “prolonged” period with a foot injury picked up in their round-20 Super League defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Ethan Clark-Wood is also expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, leaving the club short on options out wide.

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur said: “It is great that Ian (Blease, sporting director) and the board have been able to act quickly following Alfie’s injury at Wakefield.

“It was important that we have cover in that position as we enter a vital stage of the season.”

Blease, who also recruited Hankinson for Salford ahead of the 2024 campaign in his previous role as their director of rugby, said: “We are pleased to be able to bring Chris in for the remainder of this season.

“He is an experienced player and we were down to our last two front-line wingers in Ryan Hall and Riley Lumb.

“Chris can also cover other positions as well and he has immediately fitted in with the lads.

“I would like to thank Salford for allowing Chris to move on and I’m looking forward to seeing how he progresses in our environment.”

Hankinson came through the ranks at Salford but after failing to earn a first-team deal, reached Super League via stints at Leigh Centurions and Swinton Lions.

He spent four years at Wigan Warriors from 2018, lifting the League Leaders’ Shield in 2020, before seasons with Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers.

The 31-year-old scored eight tries in 36 games for Salford, the last against his new club at Headingley last month.

This year has been plagued by financial issues and player unrest, and Hankinson said: “I’m obviously gutted it’s ended the way it has.

“Salford has been a big part of me back from when I joined the scholarship at 16, so to see how things are playing out at the moment hurts.

“I really hope things work out and that everyone still involved with the club comes out the other side.”