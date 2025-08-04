Dewsbury Rams bring in NCL star to aid top-four push

DEWSBURY RAMS have drafted in prop Tenneson Neagle from community club Shaw Cross Sharks.

A former National Conference League Player of the Year nominee, Neagle went straight in to the Rams’ squad for the weekend’s game against Newcastle but was not selected.

However, the Rams were dealt a blow in losing Australian hooker Tyran Ott, with Bradford instead opting to send him on loan to Championship side Batley.

Dewsbury will have as much say as anyone about the make-up of League One’s top four come the end of the year.

Their final three fixtures sees them host Workington Town and Midlands Hurricanes, before a trip to Rochdale Hornets, all clubs vying to reach the Super 8s places.

Coach Paul March said: “Every game we play now is a play-off game. Whoever finishes in the four we have got a big say – for our own outcome as well as other teams’ outcomes.”