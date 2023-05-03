Leeds Rhinos star Aidan Sezer suffers “relatively serious injury”

LEEDS RHINOS star Aidan Sezer has suffered a “relatively serious injury” which will keep him out of Rohan Smith’s side.

Leeds host Salford Red Devils on Friday but will be without one of their main players following a deep cork in his leg.

“Sezer suffered a really deep dead leg cork in his quad to the point where he was in a bad way at half-time,” Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said.

“He couldn’t really move in the back end of the first half. It will be a few weeks injury. Occasionally those bleeds go really deep and they become a relatively serious injury.”

Smith also gave an update on Morgan Gannon, with the young forward set to return from concussion.

“He’s a great young bloke and he’s attacked this block of training really professionally,” Smith continued.

“He’s a key part of our club both in the short-term and long-term. It’s great to have him back in there and he knows he’s got competition for the spot as James McDonnell’s jumped in and done really well.

“James Bentley will be part of that conversation as well.”