Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith confirms Jack Sinfield’s future as he makes admission on Sam Walters and Liam Tindall

MAY 1 has been and gone meaning Super League players that are out-of-contract at the end of the season can negotiate with other clubs in a bid to secure their future beyond 2023.

Two Leeds Rhinos stars that are out of contract at the end of the year are Sam Walters and Liam Tindall, both of whom are hungry, young players determined to forge a career in the sport.

Now, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has spoken of his desire to keep both at Headingley moving forward.

“Sam and Liam are guys we’d like to keep and we are working through that process to keep them,” Smith said.

“We feel they are players we feel can develop with our group. There’s a core of English players in our group who are growing and developing and there is more to come.

“Sam has played some games this year and done a good job for us. Tindall has come in and has had an impact and done a really good job. He has moved his way up the pecking order.

“They are developing every week at a club they love and we hope that they will stay.”

Meanwhile, Smith has refuted claims that Jack Sinfield is out of contract at the end of the year.

“For starters, Jack is under contract for next year,” Smith said calmly.