Leeds Rhinos star Blake Austin clarifies social media post following fan backlash

LEEDS RHINOS halfback Blake Austin has been forced to clarify a social media post following a fan backlash.

Austin, who was both magnificent and error-strewn against Wakefield Trinity yesterday, took to social media today, posting that he was in ‘Palma de Mallorca’ enjoying a spot of breakfast.

However, the Leeds man was simply referencing the great weather being enjoyed in West Yorkshire, with Austin posting another image which stated: “To anyone offended by me tagging Spain in last story. I was sat in Leeds mall, referencing the sun and the acai bowl. I’m currently on a train to Liverpool for an injection to make sure I’m ready to hit ground running. Chill guys.”

The Rhinos went down 24-14 to Wakefield yesterday afternoon – a result that was hailed by some as Leeds’ worst performance in recent times.

Even when Trinity were down to 12 men, Rohan Smith’s side couldn’t take advantage and succumbed to a highly-motivated and determined Wakefield outfit.