WATCH: The incident that Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley has been charged for following Hull FC win

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday morning with 11 players being charged from the weekend’s Super League action.

Among them is Leigh Leopards star winger Josh Charnley, who was slapped with a Grade B High Tackle charge which resulted in a £250 fine but no ban.

The minutes from the Panel’s meeting read: “Law 15.1 (b) High Tackle – Careless – ball carrier dips Grade B.”

It is good news for the Leopards in the fact that Charnley has not been banned with the high tackle on Hull FC’s Jake Clifford doing the rounds on social media following Leigh’s 28-16 win over the Black and Whites on Friday night.

The tackle forced Clifford off the field for a Head Injury Assessment which the halfback failed. In doing so, it rules out the Hull man for the club’s upcoming Challenge Cup fixture against St Helens.

Here is in the incident: