Leeds Rhinos star Blake Austin gives clear message to Gary Hetherington as he breaks silence on Super League future

LEEDS RHINOS star Blake Austin has given a clear message to chief executive Gary Hetherington as he broke his silence on his Super League future last night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Austin’s future has been much-talked about with Leeds head coach Rohan Smith saying earlier in the week that contract renewals are a ‘two-way street’.

Following another superb performance by Austin, however, in the Rhinos’ 22-6 win over the Warrington Wolves, the Australian halfback had a cl

“I’m not sure, hopefully Gary (Hetherington) has been watching! He hasn’t called me yet to discuss a contract but hopefully I can keep pressing my case,” Austin said live on Sky Sports.

“Yeah it is (my preference). I don’t know if it is Leeds’ preference for me to stay but I would love to hear from Gary and all I can do is keep playing well.”

For Austin, it was two games in a row that he has earned Sky Sports’ Player of the Match and the halfback explained why the Leeds attack is now firing after inconsistency at the start of the season.

“It was s relief, it’s been an up and down season, it’s a bit embarrassing to grab it (the award) two weeks in a row, but I will take it.

“We have made a few tweaks the last few weeks, Aidan Sezer, me and Richie Myler are connecting more often.

“We want to get the ball in our hands more, we have had some good and poor games but when you’ve got the ball in your hands it is uplifting.”