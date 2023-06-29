Wakefield Trinity assistant coaching latest as Mark Applegarth still without second-in-command following James Ford exit

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are currently struggling at the bottom of the Super League table with just one win this season.

That journey has been made even tougher for the West Yorkshire club with the fact that Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth doesn’t have a current assistant following the departure of James Ford.

Ford, of course, was appointed as Featherstone Rovers’ Director of Rugby earlier in the year, leaving Applegarth to steer the ship by himself.

Now Applegarth has given a potential update on the number two position, with “a couple of people” in the pipeline to fill that role.

“There are a couple of people that hopefully I should be able to get into,” Applegarth said. “It’s been a bit different in my first year of coaching with just me at the moment, it’s not by choice but it’s just one of those things.

“There are a couple of people that I feel would add value to the group and I am currently chatting to them and hopefully we can announce something over the next few weeks.”

Applegarth was, however, full of praise for the more experienced players within the Wakefield team that have shouldered more responsibility.

“In saying that, some of the senior lads have been a massive help too. David Fifita has been a big boost, Luke Gale has been a big influence behind the scenes. Jay Pitts, Matty Ashurst and others, there have been a lot of them that have helped out.

“I know we are bottom of the league and got some work to do but the lads have grown tighter and want to get out of this situation.”