Leeds Rhinos star Nene MacDonald will miss Hull FC Super League clash tomorrow after remaining in Australia for birth of his child

   01/09/2023

LEEDS RHINOS star Nene MacDonald will miss tomorrow’s Super League clash against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium after remaining in Australia following the birth of his child.

The Papua New Guinea international had been due to return at the end of this week and was included in the Rhinos’ 21-man squad to take on the Black and Whites tomorrow.

However, MacDonald will now miss out on the game.