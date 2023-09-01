Leeds Rhinos star Nene MacDonald will miss Hull FC Super League clash tomorrow after remaining in Australia for birth of his child

LEEDS RHINOS star Nene MacDonald will miss tomorrow’s Super League clash against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium after remaining in Australia following the birth of his child.
The Papua New Guinea international had been due to return at the end of this week and was included in the Rhinos’ 21-man squad to take on the Black and Whites tomorrow.
However, MacDonald will now miss out on the game.
Leeds Rhinos can confirm that Nene Macdonald has remained in Australia following the birth of his child this week. The centre had been due to return at the end of the week and was included in the Rhinos initial 21 man squad to play Hull FC on Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/a9JnV7kBsC
— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) September 1, 2023