Tonight’s Super League Matchday Squads

HULL KR (v Dragons)

34 Jack Walker

23 Louis Senior

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall (C)

5 Ryan Hall

20 Mikey Lewis

37 Brad Schneider

15 Rhys Kennedy

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

14 Jez Litten

17 Matty Storton

22 Dean Hadley

26 Sam Luckley

18th Man

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

DRAGONS (v Hull KR)

29 Sam Tomkins

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

19 Arthur Romano

5 Fouad Yaha

6 Tyrone May

7 Mitchell Pearce

10 Julian Bousquet

9 Michael McIlorum

16 Romain Navarrete

8 Mike McMeeken

11 Matt Whitley

13 Benjamin Garcia (C)

Subs (all used)

1 Arthur Mourgue

15 Mickael Goudemand

23 Jordan Dezaria

26 Manu Ma’u

18th Man

18 Tiaki Chan

LEOPARDS (v Giants)

17 Gareth O’Brien

2 Tom Briscoe

1 Zak Hardaker

31 Oliver Gildart

5 Josh Charnley

15 Ben Reynolds

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

24 Kai O’Donnell

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata (C)

Subs (all used)

6 Joe Mellor

11 Joe Wardle

14 Ben Nakubuwai

29 Frankie Halton

18th Man

3 Ed Chamberlain

GIANTS (v Leopards)

32 Will Pryce

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

24 Sam Halsall

1 Jake Connor

6 Tui Lolohea

8 Chris Hill

35 Adam Milner

14 Matty English

21 Leroy Cudjoe

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates (C)

Subs (all used)

9 Nathan Peats

18 Seb Ikahihifo

20 Oliver Wilson

29 Sam Hewitt

18th Man

22 Harvey Livett

WARRIORS (v Red Devils)

1 Jai Field

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

2 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

15 Kaide Ellis

22 Brad O’Neill

10 Liam Byrne

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

12 Liam Farrell (C)

13 Morgan Smithies

Subs (all used)

9 Sam Powell

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

27 Junior Nsemba

18th Man

26 Harvie Hill

RED DEVILS (v Warriors)

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

28 Deon Cross

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

38 Brad Singleton

9 Andy Ackers

13 Oliver Partington

3 Kallum Watkins

12 Sam Stone

15 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

8 Jack Ormondroyd

10 King Vuniyayawa

14 Chris Atkin

25 Ben Hellewell

18th Man

19 Adam Sidlow

Match reports and photography from every game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.