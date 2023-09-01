Tonight’s Super League Matchday Squads

HULL KR (v Dragons)
34 Jack Walker
23 Louis Senior
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall (C)
5 Ryan Hall
20 Mikey Lewis
37 Brad Schneider
15 Rhys Kennedy
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
16 James Batchelor
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
Subs (all used)
14 Jez Litten
17 Matty Storton
22 Dean Hadley
26 Sam Luckley
18th Man
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
DRAGONS (v Hull KR)
29 Sam Tomkins
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
19 Arthur Romano
5 Fouad Yaha
6 Tyrone May
7 Mitchell Pearce
10 Julian Bousquet
9 Michael McIlorum
16 Romain Navarrete
8 Mike McMeeken
11 Matt Whitley
13 Benjamin Garcia (C)
Subs (all used)
1 Arthur Mourgue
15 Mickael Goudemand
23 Jordan Dezaria
26 Manu Ma’u
18th Man
18 Tiaki Chan
LEOPARDS (v Giants)
17 Gareth O’Brien
2 Tom Briscoe
1 Zak Hardaker
31 Oliver Gildart
5 Josh Charnley
15 Ben Reynolds
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
24 Kai O’Donnell
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata (C)
Subs (all used)
6 Joe Mellor
11 Joe Wardle
14 Ben Nakubuwai
29 Frankie Halton
18th Man
3 Ed Chamberlain
GIANTS (v Leopards)
32 Will Pryce
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
24 Sam Halsall
1 Jake Connor
6 Tui Lolohea
8 Chris Hill
35 Adam Milner
14 Matty English
21 Leroy Cudjoe
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates (C)
Subs (all used)
9 Nathan Peats
18 Seb Ikahihifo
20 Oliver Wilson
29 Sam Hewitt
18th Man
22 Harvey Livett
WARRIORS (v Red Devils)
1 Jai Field
23 Abbas Miski
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
2 Bevan French
7 Harry Smith
15 Kaide Ellis
22 Brad O’Neill
10 Liam Byrne
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
12 Liam Farrell (C)
13 Morgan Smithies
Subs (all used)
9 Sam Powell
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
27 Junior Nsemba
18th Man
26 Harvie Hill
RED DEVILS (v Warriors)
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
28 Deon Cross
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
38 Brad Singleton
9 Andy Ackers
13 Oliver Partington
3 Kallum Watkins
12 Sam Stone
15 Danny Addy
Subs (all used)
8 Jack Ormondroyd
10 King Vuniyayawa
14 Chris Atkin
25 Ben Hellewell
18th Man
19 Adam Sidlow
