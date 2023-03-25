Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin reveals referee Liam Moore’s cheeky goalkicking jibe following dismal conversion rate

IT’S fair to say that Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin was in the thick of the action in the West Yorkshire side’s 32-22 win over Catalans Dragons today.

The PNG international scored a wonderful solo try and carved the Dragons up on numerous occasions, however, he was also wasteful with his boot, missing five conversions.

Martin is normally incredibly proficient in front of the sticks, but today didn’t prove to be with the makeshift centre joking about his conversion rate after the game.

“We’ll forget about today,” Martin joked live on Channel 4. “I just apologised to Rohan, some days it’s not happening.

“It’s my job and I pride myself on it, but today probably wasn’t good enough. I’ll make sure to keep working hard.”

Martin was given the kicking duties back following Harry Newman’s second try, but referee Liam Moore put even more pressure on the PNG international with his own cheeky jibe.

“The ref, Liam whispered to me ‘don’t miss this one’. I was like ‘you’re going to jinx me here’. It got me even more nervous after that!”

It’s good to see hearty banter between a referee and a player with a strong relationship on the field working wonders for efficiency during a game.