Leeds Rhinos star set to be out for potentially two months whilst Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson confirms Ashton Golding out for three months

LEEDS RHINOS and Huddersfield Giants both have their injury problems going into this Sunday’s Rival Round fixture.

For Leeds, head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that David Fusitu’a could face two months out after suffering an injury against Hull KR last weekend.

“David Fusitu’a had a decent ankle injury which will be six to eight weeks, he will see a specialist this afternoon,” Smith said.

“Other than that we have come through quite well from the weekend, just bumps and bruises.”

It may come too soon for Ash Handley but he is back in some training.

“Ash is back in some training but not sure he will be available then. Ash maybe has a chance but he hasn’t done a full training session yet.

“Liam Tindall and Luis Roberts could potentially come in and we have got them chomping at the bit for an opportunity.”

One person who won’t return for Leeds is Nene MacDonald.

“Nene is in rehab, he’s done some running but we are not sure yet.”

Ian Watson, meanwhile, has confirmed that Ashton Golding will be out for three months following a serious injury in last week’s win over Salford Red Devils.

“Ash is out, he will be three months out so it will be a nasty one which is unfortunate,” Watson said.

“Will Pryce we will see tomorrow, he was supposed to go for a scan at the back end of the week but he bounced back after the match.

“The physio will check him first thing in the morning but if he is available he will train in the morning.

“Sometimes it is like the shock of it and you are a young player, we thought it might be an Achilles, but he is weight bearing. I thought it was unlikely but if he is available he could come in.

“Harvey Livett is looking ok so he will potentially come back in.”

Watson has confirmed that no other players will be heading out on loan.

“The big one for us is Nathan gets game time at Super League. He would have played a few weeks ago but he had something personal to deal with.

“It’s about getting him some Super League minutes but there probably will be no one else going.

“Sam Hewitt is deep into his loan at Wakefield now so if we need to bring Sam back we will.”