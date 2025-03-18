Leeds Rhinos suffer long-term injury blow

LEEDS RHINOS hooker Andy Ackers has been ruled out for up to twelve weeks with a hamstring tear.

Ackers suffered the injury in Leeds’ Challenge Cup exit at the hands of St Helens last week.

While an operation will not be required, the 31-year-old is not expected to return to action before the beginning of June.

Ackers has been ever-present so far this season for the Rhinos, after playing 25 games in his first season with the club in 2024.

Brad Arthur’s side have had a mixed start to the Super League season with two wins from four ahead of Saturday’s visit of Wigan.