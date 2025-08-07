Leeds Rhinos topple in-form Leigh Leopards in thrilling battle

LEIGH LEOPARDS 14 LEEDS RHINOS 22

DAVE PARKINSON, Leigh Sports Village, Thursday

ANOTHER week, another pulsating Super League game at Leigh Sports Village – this time Leeds were in town and took a very hard-fought win.

Lachlan Miller was in outstanding form to edge a fantastic game for the Rhinos, now just a point off third-placed Leigh.

Miller put a good kick into the Leigh in-goal for Brodie Croft to chase through early on, but video referee Chris Kendall found an error and his fourth-minute effort was ruled out.

After a rumbling run from Tesi Niu, the Leopards’ defence was able to force a drop-out, and they made the most of the extra possession with Lachlan Lam taking Joe Ofahengaue’s offload before finding Umyla Hanley whose mesmeric footwork took him past Ash Handley and new Leeds man Chris Hankinson.

On their next set, Leigh kicked long and Hankinson was put over the touchline by Hanley and Keenan Brand.

Leigh were then clinical with Brand scoring his twelfth try of the season after Lam’s disrupted pass found him on the outside.

Gareth O’Brien was unable to convert either of their tries, however, leaving the score at 8-0.

The hosts were very good in the opening quarter and it took some great feet from Miller to escape his own in-goal after O’Brien’s stabbed kick.

A 40/20 from Jake Connor put Leeds on the front foot and they won a penalty for obstruction before Miller picked his way through for a 25th-minute response. Connor missed the conversion attempt and it was 8-4.

A superb high kick from Connor brought another set of six for the Rhinos and they made the most of the chance with Sam Lisone using all his strength to go over by the posts in the 36th minute, as Connor put the Rhinos in front with the conversion.

O’Brien forced an error from Morgan Gannon on the next set and although Leigh took the ball wide to the right, when they came back left, Lam’s ball found the touchline rather than the outstretched arms of Josh Charnley and the Rhinos went to the break with a narrow 8-10 advantage.

Three minutes into the new half, Leeds struck when Connor’s kick was taken by Harry Newman and James Bentley went under the posts. Connor goaled.

Leigh had a spell of pressure on the Rhinos line and converted it when O’Brien and Lam linked to get Brand over for his second try after 52 minutes. O’Brien’s first goal made it 14-16.

A great tackle denied Niu in the 58th minute and Lam struck a 40/20 of his own. Bailey Hodgson saw a try disallowed after 63 minutes for obstruction.

Leeds lay siege at the other end, but Leigh took it to the last ten minutes with strong defence of their own. Lam chipped left for Charnley, but the Leigh winger lost possession.

Leeds then went down the other end and Kallum Watkins linked with Miller, who in turn found a flying Croft to go under the posts.

Connor’s third goal made it 14-22 and the Rhinos made it a double against the Leopards in the space of six weeks.

GAMESTAR: Lachlan Miller sparkled with a try and an assist.

GAMEBREAKER: Brodie Croft’s 77th-minute score made it a Leeds victory.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Brodie Croft’s try near the end involved brilliant support play and high-speed passing.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Lachlan Miller (Leeds)

2 pts Sam Lisone (Leeds)

1 pt Tesi Niu (Leigh)

MATCHFACTS

LEOPARDS

24 Bailey Hodgson

18 Keanan Brand

4 Umyla Hanley

3 Tesi Niu

5 Josh Charnley

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

9 Edwin Ipape

32 Joe Ofahengaue

11 Frankie Halton

12 Jack Hughes

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

10 Robbie Mulhern

16 Matt Davis

20 Ethan O’Neill

22 Ben McNamara

18th man (not used)

15 Alec Tuitavake

Also in 21-man squad

2 Darnell McIntosh

21 Andy Badrock

29 AJ Towse

Tries: Hanley (11), Brand (15, 52)

Goals: O’Brien 1/3

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

4 Ash Handley

3 Harry Newman

31 Chris Hankinson (D)

6 Brodie Croft

18 Jake Connor

10 Keenan Palasia

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Cooper Jenkins

12 James McDonnell

16 Morgan Gannon

28 Kallum Watkins

Subs

15 Sam Lisone

9 Andy Ackers (not used)

11 James Bentley

29 Presley Cassell

18th man (not used)

20 Jack Sinfield

Also in 21-man squad

23 Riley Lumb

24 Ben Littlewood

13 Cameron Smith

Tries: Miller (25), Lisone (36), Bentley (43), Croft (77)

Goals: Connor 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 8-4, 8-10; 8-16, 14-16, 14-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Leopards: Tesi Nui; Rhinos: Lachlan Miller

Penalty count: 2-4

Half-time: 8-10

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 8,655