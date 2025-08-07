Sky Sports presenter reveals RFL attitude on Salford Red Devils debacle

SKY SPORTS presenter Jenna Brooks has revealed the RFL’s stance on the current Salford Red Devils debacle.

Salford have been in the news for the past number of months with player sales continuing to occur as head coach Paul Rowley struggles to name a team for Sunday’s clash with Hull FC.

Jack Ormondroyd and Ryan Brierley were the latest two to leave earlier today as both men link up with Championship big-spenders Oldham.

As the issue of payroll and silent owners continues to linger on, Brooks explained the situation from the governing body live on Sky Sports.

“I spoke to the RFL today. They are doing what they can alongside other clubs to ensure that Round 21 clash does go ahead.

“Both the governing body and other Super League clubs are also doing what they can to ensure that Salford get to the end of the season.

“Salford have reached an all-time low.”