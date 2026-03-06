Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers preview and 21-man squads

LEEDS RHINOS will be without halfback Brodie Croft after he suffered a hamstring injury in the big win over Hull KR in Las Vegas.

Croft’s place in the 21-man squad has been filled by new signing Jack Bird, whilst Mikolaj Oledzki will also return in place of Ben Littlewood.

Littlewood, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Presley Cassell have all joined Hunslet on a week’s loan.

Meanwhile, Brock Greacen could make his Super League debut for Castleford, with Fletcher Rooney dropping out of the squad due to a serious hamstring injury.

SQUADS

Rhinos: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jack Connor, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 16 Ethan O’Neill, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Jeremiah Mata’utia, 23 Danny Levi, 24 Ned McCormack, 27 George Brown, 33 Jack Bird

Tigers: 3 Zac Cini, 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 9 Liam Hood, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 13 Joe Stimson, 14 Brock Greacen, 15 Jack Ashworth, 16 Joe Westerman, 17 Chris Atkin, 19 Brad Singleton, 22 Jason Qareqare, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 25 Sam Hall, 30 Jimmy Beckett, 31 Ashton Golding, 32 George Hirst

Referee: James Vella

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Castleford 6, Leeds 64 (SLR22, 16/8/25)

Castleford 6, Leeds 29 (SLR12, 24/5/25)

Leeds 38, Castleford 24 (SLR3, 2/3/25)

Leeds 32, Castleford 4 (SLR13, 1/6/24)

Castleford 6, Leeds 26 (SLR6, 28/3/24)

Leeds 46, Castleford 0 (SLR27, 22/9/23)

Castleford 26, Leeds 24 (SLR14, 3/6/23)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Castleford 14, Leeds 8 (SLR5, 16/3/23)

Leeds 14, Castleford 8 (SLR27, 3/9/22)

Castleford 20, Leeds 34 (SLR18, 9/7/22)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Super League summary

Leeds won 42 (includes wins in 2017 Grand Final & 2000 play-offs)

Castleford won 28 (includes win in 1999 play-offs)

3 draws

Leeds highest score: 76-12 (H, 2009) (also widest margin)

Castleford highest score: 66-10 (H, 2017) (also widest margin)

RYAN HALL needs one try to reach 250 for Leeds Rhinos.

​- (361 appearances, 2007-2018, 2025-2026)

ASH HANDLEY needs 12 points to reach 500 (Super League).

​​- 488 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

JOE WESTERMAN needs one appearance to reach 400 (Super League).

– 174 for Castleford Tigers (2008-2010, 2022-2026)

– 31 for Wakefield Trinity (2020-2021)

– 148 for Hull FC (2011-2015, 2018-2019)

– 46 for Warrington Wolves (2016-2017)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)