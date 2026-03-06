St Helens, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos men make Championship loan moves

ST HELENS’ Agnatius Paasi and Leeds Rhinos’ Ben Littlewood are among the players to have made loan moves to Championship sides for this weekend’s action.

Paasi, along with fellow Saints man Harvey Braddish, has joined Salford on a week’s loan, having been yet to feature this season under new coach Paul Rowley.

Wigan Warriors quartet Dayon Sambou, Jonny Vaughan, Lukas Mason and George O’Loughlin have also linked up with Salford ahead of Sunday’s trip to Workington Town.

Meanwhile Littlewood, Presley Cassell and Tom Nicholson-Watton have all signed for Hunslet on a week’s loan.

Littlewood was playing in Las Vegas just a week prior, coming off the bench in Leeds’ thrashing of Hull KR.

Nicholson-Watson was also part of the travelling group to the USA but didn’t play.

The trio, who have 25 first-team appearances between them for the Rhinos, will go straight into contention for Sunday’s trip to Widnes Vikings.

Hunslet head coach Kyle Trout commented: “It’s no secret that we have been light on bodies, so having the chance to bring in Tom, Ben and Presley was something we moved quickly to do.

“All three players bring an exciting dynamic to selection this week. They are coming from a quality full-time environment and are all exciting prospects.

“We are grateful to have the three of them in our environment and looking forward to them helping the group to move forward on the field and for us as a club to help them in their journey as players also.”

Hull FC forward Matty Laidlaw has also linked up with Hunslet on a month’s loan as Trout’s side do it tough with injuries.