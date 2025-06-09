Leigh Leopards aiming to be next Women’s Super League surprise package

LEIGH LEOPARDS halfback Rhianna Burke says her side will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of Barrow Raiders, who were perhaps the surprise package of Super League last season.

After gaining promotion via the Group Two Grand Final at the end of 2023, with a 14-8 victory over Leigh, Barrow went on to finish fifth in the league and pushed many of the top four clubs throughout the season.

Now, having gained promotion themselves at the second time of asking, Burke is confident her Leopards side can make a similar impact on the league.

“As tough as that loss (to Barrow) was to take, having that extra year in the Championship to play more games and find our feet a bit more has really set us up well,” said Burke.

“We felt prepared and ready for the challenge going into the season so we’re not here to make up the numbers, we’re here to compete.

“I was really impressed with what Barrow did last season, they competed all year and to finish fifth in their first season in Super League was really good going.

“We have got our realistic goals of the games we’re hopeful of winning and things like that and achieving something like what Barrow did is something we’re looking to do.”