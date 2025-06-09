‘I didn’t think I’d play again’: Forward finds home with Whitehaven after four-year drugs ban

WHITEHAVEN recruit Dan Spencer-Tonks is grateful to have found a home at the Cumbrian club once again, admitting he didn’t think he’d ever return to Rugby League after a four-year drugs ban.

The 30-year-old was hit with an anti-doping charge back in 2015 after testing positive for stanozolol.

Since returning to the sport, the frontrower has featured for several clubs – making a solitary appearance in Super League for Salford in September 2022.

But it is with Whitehaven that Spencer-Tonks has found his home once more. Back at the club for a second spell, he recently passed 50 career appearances – a milestone he thought was far out of reach earlier in his career.

“For me, it was a very proud moment,” he said. “A long time ago, I didn’t think I’d ever play rugby again after the ban.

“Just to play one game when I was in that situation was the dream, so to go on and reach 50 is quite overwhelming.”

Of Spencer-Tonks’ first 50 professional games, 20 have come for Whitehaven.

Following spells at Hunslet and Rochdale, he returned to the club ahead of the 2025 campaign, during an off-season in which Anthony Murray appointed as coach.