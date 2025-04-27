Leigh Leopards boss admits Salford Red Devils clash ‘difficult to watch’

ADRIAN LAM admitted that Leigh Leopards’ low-key win over beleaguered local rivals Salford Red Devils didn’t make good viewing.

After seeing his side move up to second in the Super League table, head coach Lam said: “It was difficult to watch at times.

“But we’d sort of prepared for that, they are always tough games to come into when there are lots of changes in the opposition and changes for ourselves. It was never going to be a thrilling game.

“The focus was on the start and we got that right.

“Keanan Brand pulled his calf in the warm-up, AJ Towse came on to the right wing position and Darnell McIntosh switched to right centre.

“There were a fair few on the sideline, hopefully most of the guys are back next week.

“I think we have a stronger squad this year. There’s youth in there, for example Bailey Hodgson didn’t put a foot wrong and was outstanding today.

“I think we were one (win) out of nine this time last year. I’m really proud of what we’ve done.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley said: “If you could win games on courage and effort alone, we’d be right up there.

“As you’ve seen in most weeks, we are just lacking that little bit of x-factor that has unfortunately been let go.

“I’m proud of the lads and proud of the support too. There was some emotion there with the try, we are certainly trying.

“Jayden (Nikorima) and Esan (Marsters) are two players that create opportunities. In the last two weeks he (Jayden) could be accused of over-trying but today, the speed and the talent, he was the catalyst.

“I take every day as it comes. We have a responsibility to our supporters and to the history and heritage of the club.

“It’s a privilege to have that responsibility.

“It’s a credit to the group, the personalities and characters, how different people are accepted, we’ve got a good crew here.

“People like Joe Mellor leading the team, he never ceases to amaze me with his attitude.”