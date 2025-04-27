Wests Tigers claim frantic golden-point win over Cronulla Sharks

WESTS TIGERS 20 CRONULLA SHARKS 18

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Leichhardt Oval, Sunday

ADAM DOUEIHI slotted a penalty-goal in the ninth minute of a frantic golden-point contest to finally settle matters in favour of Wests.

Cronulla missed no fewer than five field-goal attempts, three by Nicho Hynes – the first hitting the post from two-point range – and two from Braydon Trindall.

That allowed Wests, who defended heroically in the closing stages of normal time to prevent Sam Stonestreet and Daniel Atkinson tries, to win it after Thomas Hazelton stole the ball.

The pre-match talk was all about recalled Lachlan Galvin and the playmaker delivered for the Tigers, including by setting up Samuela Fainu’s opener.

Sunia Turuva went into the corner for a 10-0 home lead before Ronaldo Mulitalo weaved through their defence to cut the arrears to four at half-time.

Briton Nikora was sin-binned for a high tackle on Jarome Luai and, while a man better off, Wests extended their lead with Tallyn Da Silva profiting when a Galvin bomb was left to bounce.

But Cronulla battled back from twelve points down with tries by Will Kennedy, supporting Billy Burns after a Mulitalo kick inside, and Burns himself off a Hynes pass.

The latter came after Fonua Pole was sent to the bin for catching Sione Fainu high, but the Tigers clung on brilliantly thereafter for golden-point.

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Brent Naden, 6 Lachlan Galvin, 7 Jarome Luai, 8 Terrell May, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Fonua Pole, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Alex Seyfarth, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Royce Hunt, 16 Jack Bird, 17 Sione Fainu

Tries: S Fainu (9), Turuva (28), Da Silva (52); Goals: Doueihi 4/5; Sin bin: Pole (65) – high tackle

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sam Stonestreet, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Mawene Hiroti, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Oregon Kaufusi, 11 Briton Nikora, 20 Billy Burns, 13 Cameron McInnes. Subs (all used): 14 Daniel Atkinson, 15 Siosifa Talakai, 16 Tuku Hau Tapuha, 17 Thomas Hazelton

Tries: Mulitalo (40), Kennedy (57), Burns (65); Goals: Hynes 3/3; Sin bin: Nikora (49) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6; 12-6, 18-6, 18-12, 18-18; 20-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Sunia Turuva; Sharks: Addin Fonua-Blake

Penalty count: 10-7; Half-time: 10-6; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: 14,812