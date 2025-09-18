Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam calls out disciplinary process as Edwin Ipape issue explained

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has called out the disciplinary points system that has seen his PNG star Edwin Ipape walking a constant tightrope.

Ipape was once again banned by the Match Review Panel following last week’s win over St Helens.

The hooker was sinbinned for a tackle on Saints’ Daryl Clark, but Ipape was actually banned for a Grade A Late Contact on Passer charge due to his disciplinary record.

Though the 26-year-old received just one penalty point for that indiscretion, given his five penalty points already accrued, Ipape was banned for one game after reaching the six-point threshold for a ban.

“I thought the sinbin was unfair, they haven’t charged him for anything so to be sinbinned was not ideal,” Lam said.

“I would prefer them not to do that in bigger games. If you are down to 12 in a big game, it could change the game so much.

“If it doesn’t deserve a sinbinning then don’t do it.

“Edwin has been suspended this week after going from five to six points. He got a Grade A charge that wasn’t from the Daryl Clark incident.”

Lam wants more discussion around changing the rules, calling out the impact that it could hav for big players towards the business end of the season.

“Coaches and the RFL need to sit down and talk about this because I think they have got it right in some way for delaying the suspensions but it could see big players banned towards the business end of the season.

“He is on the verge of danger with every single action he now takes. I’ve had a conversation with him in regards to how he can be a bit more diligent in some areas.

“It’s dangerous how it can build towards the season to be on the threshold in those important games.”