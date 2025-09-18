York Valkyrie star Sinead Peach learns fate after controversial viral incident

YORK VALKYRIE star Sinead Peach has been banned for four matches after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of Other Contrary Behaviour by the RFL’s independent Operational Rules Tribunal.

The Tribunal began on September 9 but was adjourned to allow further evidence to be presented, following Peach’s dismissal in a Women’s Super League fixture against St Helens on August 30.

Peach had disputed a penalty decision given by referee Oliver Salmon, who could be heard telling Peach on The Sportsman’s broadcast of the match: “I’m not having you saying, ‘Which one are you shagging?’”

The incident subsequently went viral on social media and received international media coverage.

The parties had already agreed that Peach would serve the first match of any suspension in York’s BWSL fixture against Leeds Rhinos last Sunday, so she has three matches remaining to serve – with 24 points added to her disciplinary record.