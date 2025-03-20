Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam gives bad prognosis on Darnell McIntosh injury

ADRIAN LAM has confirmed that Leigh Leopards winger Darnell McIntosh could be out for between four and eight weeks.

McIntosh appeared for the Leopards for the first time in 2025 in the big Challenge Cup win over Batley Bulldogs.

However, in the act of scoring a try, the fleet-footed winger popped his AC joint, with Lam giving the bad news in his pre-match press conference today.

“Darnell was one of our best pre-season trainers and he hurt himself in January, missed every game and then returned against Batley,” Lam said.

“He did good stuff in that time and after scoring a try he popped his AC.

“That will be anywhere between four and eight weeks which is sad news as he is one of our leaders in this group.

“But Robbie Mulhern, Frankie Halton and Josh Charnley won’t be far away.”

Leigh have been brilliant in the opening rounds of Super League and Lam admits even he has been a “little bit surprised” by his side’s good form.

“I am a little bit surprised but I will acknowledge that we have all worked hard to achieve it but it’s not by luck.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces but we had a strong pre-season and the hard part now is to pick the team.”