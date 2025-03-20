Adrian Lam comments on Jon Wilkin’s bold statement that Isaac Liu is “better” than John Asiata

JON WILKIN created a healthy debate earlier in the week when he made the bold claim that Leigh Leopards loose-forward Isaac Liu is “better” than Hull FC’s John Asiata.

Of course, Asiata made the move to Hull from Leigh ahead of the 2025 Super League season, with Liu replacing the Tonga international following a spell with NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

It’s fair to say that Liu has settled into life at Leigh like a hand in a glove, with the 33-year-old playing in every Super League game so far and it led to Wilkin’s claim that he stands out more than his predecessor.

Wilkin said, live on Sky Sports, that: “Replacing John Asiata was always going to be difficult. He was a landmark signing for Hull FC and then Leigh went out and got Isaac Liu.

“What they got when they signed Isaac Liu was a player that is equal if not better than John Asiata. He uses the threat of running the ball to disguise his passes so well.

“Isaac Liu is not just big and has footwork, he has got skill and creates opportunities. Leigh have been so crisp and clinical in that regard and it starts with Isaac Liu.

“I think Isaac Liu is a better player than John Asiata.”

Ahead of Leigh’s clash against Hull KR this weekend, Lam was asked about those comments, with the former PNG international saying: “It’s interesting because Isaac is a very similar player to John but he has also got that experience that John has got.

“The time John had here, he was a big influence on how we play and the success that came from it and I guess Isaac is creating his own new journey with the collective here.

“He has fit in and picked up the style quickly. I think his best rugby is still ahead of him.

“Just his combinations with the players around him, he has certainly put his imprint on the team and I hope we can keep improving on our attack and defence through him.”