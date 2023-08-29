Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam on Ben Reynolds’ future at the Super League club

IF there is one Leigh Leopards player that has slightly gone under the radar in their maiden season back in Super League then it is halfback Ben Reynolds.

With halfback partner Lachlan Lam taking all the headlines for the way in which he has sparked some incredible play, Reynolds has been going about his business quietly, providing the Leopards with a great kicking game.

However, the halfback is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season with head coach Adrian Lam praising Reynolds for the way he has stepped up.

“Ben’s certainly played some good rugby this year, probably the best of his career,” Lam said.

“He’s done a great job on the edge, playing in the halves with Lachie Lam and Gaz O’Brien at the back there.”

In terms of Reynolds’ future, Adrian Lam has hinted that the 29-year-old will extend at the Leigh Sports Village going forward.

“It’s ongoing with Ben, we’ll come to a resolution, probably within the next week or two.

“From there, we’ll power on. It’s just an ongoing situation at the moment, that’s where we’re at.”

