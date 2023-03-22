Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam on new signings after admitting the club is “always in negotiations with players and agents”

LEIGH LEOPARDS are not finished from a recruitment point of view, according to head coach Adrian Lam.

The Leopards have added the likes of Ava Seumanufagai and Joe Shorrocks in recent months and weeks, but Lam confirmed that he and director of rugby Chris Chester are “always in negotiations with players and agents”.

“I’m always in communication with the hierarchy and Chris Chester here as director of rugby and every day we are meeting about it,” Lam said.

“There are a few names that have come up, but it’s important we keep growing what we have here.

“It was tricky in 2022 in the Championship to get the squad good enough to compete in Super League and then to grow it even further.

“Nothing has changed in the first quarter of season, we are always in negotiations with players and agents.

The Leopards themselves have enjoyed two wins from their opening five games of Super League 2023 and Lam believes that his side have been in all five of those so far.

“It’s been steady away, we’ve built a really good base on who we want to be as a club,” Lam continued.

“It’s been really enjoyable for me so far with so many new faces in the group it’s been a challenge to bring them all together, but we’re not quite there yet and we’ve been a bit of up and down.

“In the context of the games I felt we could have won every game. Even against Warrington we did some really silly things even though we were soundly beaten. It will take time.

“In the sense of where we sit in the table we are equal fifth on the same points, so we are there or thereabouts and we need to stay in that range for now before we play our best rugby.”

Lam will only have one man back for a potential return for the trip to Hull FC on Saturday.

“Only Oliver Holmes comes into consideration for the game, I’m really happy with the squad we’ve got.”